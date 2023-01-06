Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 6,708,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,368,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $37,546,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 1,129,551 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,540,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALPN. Wedbush upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 4.1 %

ALPN opened at $7.24 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 169.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

