Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Trading 7.3% Higher

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57. 203,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 251,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alstom from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Alstom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alstom from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Alstom Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Articles

