Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.25. Altus Power shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2,766 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

