Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.33. Amarin shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 71,280 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Amarin Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $553.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amarin by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amarin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 40.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

