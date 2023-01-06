Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 16.58%. Research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ambev by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 19.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,778,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,684,000 after buying an additional 3,803,828 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

