American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Gap Up to $21.20

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $21.87. American Vanguard shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

