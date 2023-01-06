Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Down 0.7%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZWHF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Americanas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Americanas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americanas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Americanas Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56.

Further Reading

