Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AMP opened at $308.75 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.10.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

