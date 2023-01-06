Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.74.

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

