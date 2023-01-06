Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Cap Hits $43.55 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00017199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $43.55 million and $1.13 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

