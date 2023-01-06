AMS Capital Ltda Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 7.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after purchasing an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 242,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,158.89.

Shares of DEO opened at $177.34 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $217.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.30.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

