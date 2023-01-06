Analysts Offer Predictions for Infosys Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.68 on Friday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 8.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 134.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

