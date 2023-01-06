Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) PT at $97.72

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,262 shares of company stock worth $5,312,896 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 998,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galileo PTC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,169,000 after purchasing an additional 805,559 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH opened at $47.13 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

