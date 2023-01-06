Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) PT at $97.72

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,262 shares of company stock worth $5,312,896 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DASH opened at $47.13 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.35.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
