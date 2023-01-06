Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT at $51.50

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $44.45 on Friday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

