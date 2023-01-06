Analysts Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target at $37.28

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($36.17) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zalando from €28.00 ($29.79) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zalando from €27.00 ($28.72) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($38.30) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $20.19 on Friday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

