Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 5th (ALO, EGP, FLTR, GDNP, GTY, HNR1, HPP, KRG, MUV2, ONEX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 5th:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

was given a £140 ($168.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €220.00 ($234.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €344.00 ($365.96) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$103.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $21.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $166.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €26.50 ($28.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

