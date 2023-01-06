Analyzing JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) & Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN)

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JELD-WEN and Fortune Brands Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN 1.07% 22.51% 4.52% Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84%

Risk and Volatility

JELD-WEN has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN $4.77 billion 0.19 $168.82 million $0.57 18.91 Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 0.99 $772.40 million $5.65 10.50

This table compares JELD-WEN and Fortune Brands Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JELD-WEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JELD-WEN and Fortune Brands Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN 2 8 1 0 1.91 Fortune Brands Innovations 0 2 2 0 2.50

JELD-WEN currently has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus price target of $57.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.75%. Given JELD-WEN’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than Fortune Brands Innovations.

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats JELD-WEN on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glasses, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN, Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, LaCantina, VPI, and Breezway brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

