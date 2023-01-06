AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $30.21

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.21, but opened at $29.24. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 2,360 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 28.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $612.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

