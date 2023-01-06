AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $30.21

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.21, but opened at $29.24. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 2,360 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 28.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $612.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.08.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

