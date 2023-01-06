AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $605.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,411,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after acquiring an additional 117,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,933,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.