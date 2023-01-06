API3 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.15 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. API3 has a market cap of $65.92 million and $3.15 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00444925 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.02245122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30396859 BTC.

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

