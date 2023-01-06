Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery Price Performance

Shares of APEN stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $411.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

