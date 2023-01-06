Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 398 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 137.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 567.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.