Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 1,079 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 26.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.38. 25,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,470. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 677.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

