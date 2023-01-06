Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 2,243 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $34,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 406,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,475,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 109,070 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,483,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $94.16.

