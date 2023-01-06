Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 3,198 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 120,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,582. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17.

