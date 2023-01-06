Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.88 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CME stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.00.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.