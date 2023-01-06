Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $200,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,960,176 shares of company stock worth $85,048,890. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

BAM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.34. 3,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

