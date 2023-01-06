Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,827. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

