Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.05 and a 200 day moving average of $258.85. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

