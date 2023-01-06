Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,244 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,881,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,272. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

