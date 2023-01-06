Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 956 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,958,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,553,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

ZBRA stock traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.95. 1,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,499. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $563.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

