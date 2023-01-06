Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $635,441.10 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 184.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after buying an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 244.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after buying an additional 1,314,527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

