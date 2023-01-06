Aragon Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Aragon has a total market cap of $89.01 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aragon has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00012315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00443512 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.02200479 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30300289 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

