Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.91

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 76617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Ardelyx Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $538.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 171.18% and a negative net margin of 1,266.91%. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,546,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 728,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

