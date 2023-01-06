Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $66.72 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.72 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069685 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00060016 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009026 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022859 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003915 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.