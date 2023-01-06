ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $963.38.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 660 ($7.95) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 730 ($8.80) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,072 ($12.92) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ASOMY opened at $6.90 on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.