Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $28,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

