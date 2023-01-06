Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 31,116 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,116 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MOH opened at $298.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

