Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 414,722 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 510.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,722 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.00% of Denbury worth $42,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

DEN stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.68. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

