Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 78,803 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $169.75 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average is $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

