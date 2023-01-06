Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 907.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,320 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $39,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in US Foods by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in US Foods by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in US Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USFD opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.