Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $38,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ANET opened at $109.49 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,505,643. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

