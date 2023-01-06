Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $38,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of ANET opened at $109.49 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,505,643. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
