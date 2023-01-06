Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $26.94 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,691 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $26,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

