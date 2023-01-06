Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $30.12 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,453 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $110.84 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James downgraded Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.