Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,695,924 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695,924 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.60% of Kanzhun worth $36,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $170,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at 23.28 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of 9.74 and a one year high of 37.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of 17.31 and a 200-day moving average of 19.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.53 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

