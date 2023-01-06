Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $309.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $563.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

