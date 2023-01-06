Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

