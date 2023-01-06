Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

IBM stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

