Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

