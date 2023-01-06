Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $77,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.0% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

